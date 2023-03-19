BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of LND stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

