Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

