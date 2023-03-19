Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

