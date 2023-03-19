Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, Barclays lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Randstad Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Randstad has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

