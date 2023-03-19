Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $235.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Roche by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Roche by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.8068 dividend. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
