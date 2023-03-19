Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Trading Down 3.8 %

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

