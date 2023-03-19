BTIG Research Lowers Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $4.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

