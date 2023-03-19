Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 3,375 ($41.13) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.13) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.29) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Down 0.9 %

BNZL opened at GBX 2,975 ($36.26) on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,985.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,903.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.59), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($179,607.78). In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.59), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($179,607.78). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.39), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($474,775.82). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.