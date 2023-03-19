Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Exelon Trading Down 0.0 %
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
