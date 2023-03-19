Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,040 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.