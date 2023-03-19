Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $947,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

