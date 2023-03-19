Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

