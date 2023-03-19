Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 752 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

NYSE AMP opened at $281.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

