Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,657. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.87.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,147 shares of company stock valued at $58,743,929. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

