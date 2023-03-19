Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cadiz Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadiz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.