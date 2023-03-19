Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,299 shares of company stock worth $5,124,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.