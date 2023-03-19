Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

