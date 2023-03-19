Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.40. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

