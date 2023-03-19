Capricor Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

CAPR opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

