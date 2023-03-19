Capricor Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

CAPR opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.