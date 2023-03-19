Cardano Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.02 billion and $269.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.67 or 0.06359336 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00062893 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00023224 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00043947 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019408 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,712,408,629 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
