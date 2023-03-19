Cardano Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and approximately $260.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.45 or 0.06469769 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00063890 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00023494 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00045508 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007758 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,711,211,830 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
