Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSII. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 1,312,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

