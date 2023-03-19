Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $22.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

