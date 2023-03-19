Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,262 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454,903 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,654,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,623,000 after buying an additional 200,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

