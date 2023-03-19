Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

