CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.20 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and $36.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09404369 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $27,820,704.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

