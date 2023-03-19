Chase (NYSE:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chase Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CCF opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.79%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

