Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Chevron stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 33,161,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

