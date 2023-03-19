Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $810.89 million and $68.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars.

