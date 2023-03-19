Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,571.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,539.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

