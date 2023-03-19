Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,134. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.