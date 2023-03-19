Citigroup Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $260.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on META. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.27.

META stock opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

