City State Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 2,657,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

