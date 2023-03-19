City State Bank Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DJUN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

