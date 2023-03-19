City State Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,673,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

