City State Bank Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. 468,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

