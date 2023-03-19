City State Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 805.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 586,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $65.04.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

