City State Bank Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City State Bank reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.