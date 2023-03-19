Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4932 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,122.50.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

