Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $525.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

