Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.22% of CVS Health worth $269,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

