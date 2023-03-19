Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Conagra Brands worth $184,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

