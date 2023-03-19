Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 13,508 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

