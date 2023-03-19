Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 68,688 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,688 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.