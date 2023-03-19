Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 93,731 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.53% of Global Payments worth $142,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

