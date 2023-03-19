CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.16 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00030522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $29,116.07 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00369574 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.76 or 0.26861927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

