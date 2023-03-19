Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

