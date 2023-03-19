comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
comScore Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. comScore has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About comScore
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
