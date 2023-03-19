comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. comScore has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

About comScore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

