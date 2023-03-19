Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.36 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $68.36 million and approximately $701,649.50 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00365801 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,504.23 or 0.26587697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

