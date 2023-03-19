Conflux Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 130.4% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,449.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00297905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00074856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00555975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00487865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,758,002 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,655,497,860.174556 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.39545447 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $983,398,350.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

